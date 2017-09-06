Pinellas gym offers fitness programs any day or time of week

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area gym is giving couch potatoes fewer excuses to stay home.
Not only is Kinetix Inspired Fitness in Pinellas Park open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the gym offers members access to a fitness-on-demand system that allows members to access group fitness programs any day and time of the week.
They have close to 300 virtual classes that include Les Mills Body pump, Body combat & RPM.
“It’s going to help with the people that do not have the time to get in during normal hours,” said Kinetix Inspired Fitness General manager Joe Dombrowsky.
Another thing that makes this gym unique is they have Noemi “La Rebelde” Bosques, A local professional boxer in the house on Tuesdays to lead a boxing fit camp.
Kinetix Inspired Fitness is located at 6561 102nd Ave N. in Pinellas Park.
