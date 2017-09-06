Pinellas County braces for possible evacuation

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of calls are pouring into the Pinellas County Citizens Information Center, may of them from frail and elderly residents rocked by fears of Hurricane Irma.

“Yes, they’re very scared so a lot of what we’re doing is talking them through whats going to happen what’s going to happen if they have to go and how we could take care of them,” said Lori Collins, who is running the call center.

Many Pinellas residents recall Hurrican Charley 13 years ago which triggered a massive and ill-fated evacuation that clogged roads and bridges for 30 miles with standstill traffic

Pinellas County’s Director of Emergency Management Sally Bishop urges people to act now if they are considering evacuation and to prepare to leave as soon as the order is given, if it comes to that.

“You want to be ready to leave if you’re told to leave on the front end of that evacuation instead of starting to get ready,” Bishop said.

The state will open up shoulders to create extra lanes but would not reverse traffic on bridges to ease the exodus. Pinellas County officials urge people to think local when they evacuate, especially considering the storm’s uncertain path.

“What I tell Pinellas County residents is tens of miles not hundreds of miles,” Bishop said.

People with special needs can register for pickups. School buses would be posted at fire stations and make the rounds from homes to shelters. It’s a complex plan but one that disaster managers expect to work in the worst case scenario.

“We can help them with their pets we can help them with their medication we can help them help them with their oxygen we’re going to help and take care of things. So we’ve got this all planned out. This is what we do and this is what we’re ready for,” said Collins.

Pinellas County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss the possibility of evacuation and other measures as Irma draws closer.

Pinellas County Citizen Information Center website 

During an emergency activation, call the
Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333

(until 8pm tonight)

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s