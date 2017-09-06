Pinellas County braces for possible evacuation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of calls are pouring into the Pinellas County Citizens Information Center, may of them from frail and elderly residents rocked by fears of Hurricane Irma.
“Yes, they’re very scared so a lot of what we’re doing is talking them through whats going to happen what’s going to happen if they have to go and how we could take care of them,” said Lori Collins, who is running the call center.
Many Pinellas residents recall Hurrican Charley 13 years ago which triggered a massive and ill-fated evacuation that clogged roads and bridges for 30 miles with standstill traffic
Pinellas County’s Director of Emergency Management Sally Bishop urges people to act now if they are considering evacuation and to prepare to leave as soon as the order is given, if it comes to that.
“You want to be ready to leave if you’re told to leave on the front end of that evacuation instead of starting to get ready,” Bishop said.
The state will open up shoulders to create extra lanes but would not reverse traffic on bridges to ease the exodus. Pinellas County officials urge people to think local when they evacuate, especially considering the storm’s uncertain path.
“What I tell Pinellas County residents is tens of miles not hundreds of miles,” Bishop said.
People with special needs can register for pickups. School buses would be posted at fire stations and make the rounds from homes to shelters. It’s a complex plan but one that disaster managers expect to work in the worst case scenario.
“We can help them with their pets we can help them with their medication we can help them help them with their oxygen we’re going to help and take care of things. So we’ve got this all planned out. This is what we do and this is what we’re ready for,” said Collins.
Pinellas County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss the possibility of evacuation and other measures as Irma draws closer.
Pinellas County Citizen Information Center website
During an emergency activation, call the
Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333
(until 8pm tonight)
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Hurricane Irma: County-by-county updates on storm preparations
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue