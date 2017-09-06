Pinellas County braces for possible evacuation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of calls are pouring into the Pinellas County Citizens Information Center, may of them from frail and elderly residents rocked by fears of Hurricane Irma.

“Yes, they’re very scared so a lot of what we’re doing is talking them through whats going to happen what’s going to happen if they have to go and how we could take care of them,” said Lori Collins, who is running the call center.

Many Pinellas residents recall Hurrican Charley 13 years ago which triggered a massive and ill-fated evacuation that clogged roads and bridges for 30 miles with standstill traffic

Pinellas County’s Director of Emergency Management Sally Bishop urges people to act now if they are considering evacuation and to prepare to leave as soon as the order is given, if it comes to that.

“You want to be ready to leave if you’re told to leave on the front end of that evacuation instead of starting to get ready,” Bishop said.

The state will open up shoulders to create extra lanes but would not reverse traffic on bridges to ease the exodus. Pinellas County officials urge people to think local when they evacuate, especially considering the storm’s uncertain path.

“What I tell Pinellas County residents is tens of miles not hundreds of miles,” Bishop said.

People with special needs can register for pickups. School buses would be posted at fire stations and make the rounds from homes to shelters. It’s a complex plan but one that disaster managers expect to work in the worst case scenario.

“We can help them with their pets we can help them with their medication we can help them help them with their oxygen we’re going to help and take care of things. So we’ve got this all planned out. This is what we do and this is what we’re ready for,” said Collins.

Pinellas County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss the possibility of evacuation and other measures as Irma draws closer.

