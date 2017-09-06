Pasco County issues local state of emergency

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — County Commissioners have issued a local state of emergency for Pasco County.

County officials say the state of emergency allows them to waive everyday procedures to do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community. That includes ordering evacuations, performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers and using volunteers.

The state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until it’s no longer needed and the County Administrator rescinds the order.

Any residents who need assistance should call (727) 847-2411 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

County officials are also encouraging residents to download the MyPasco App for updates.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8