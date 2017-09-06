Massive blooming sunflower field attracting thousands of visitors

WFLA/KSHB Published: Updated:

STILLWELL, Kansas (WFLA/KSHB) – A massive sunflower field is blooming in a farm in Leavenworth County, Kansas.

Tens of thousands of visitors are flocking to the farm to witness and photograph the flowers.

The owner of the farm, Ted Grinter, said the rise of social media and the selfie have aided in drawing a crowd to his fields.

Last Labor Day, traffic was backed up onto the Kansas Turnpike.

Grinter said he has created more parking and recruited volunteers to aid in parking after a few accidents last year.

“With the way it’s gone, I think we’ll do it again next year,” Grinter said.

