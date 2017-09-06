Hurricane Irma: Mandatory evacuations to begin Thursday in Broward County

Mayor signs state of emergency for Broward County due to Hurricane Irma. (Source: Broward County Commission.)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Broward County officials have started asking some residents to voluntarily evacuate, and will begin mandatory evacuations on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The county declared a local state of emergency Wednesday morning.

Any Broward County residents living in low-lying areas or mobile homes are being asked to begin voluntary evacuations and stay with a family or friend outside of the evacuation area. Officials are asking residents to leave as early as possible to help keep roads open and limit traffic.

Mandatory evacuations for residents in coastal areas of Broward County will begin at noon on Thursday. That will impact people living east of Federal Highway, including the barrier islands. The evacuations will also be mandatory for people living in low-lying areas and mobile home areas who did not voluntarily evacuate Wednesday.

