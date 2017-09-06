Mandatory evacuations ordered for portions of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued mandatory evacuations on Wednesday, according to WTVJ.

The mandatory evacuations include all mobile homes, the county’s Zone A and parts of Zone B.

According to WTVJ, Zone A includes Key Biscayne. The barrier islands of Zone B includes Miami Beach, Sunny Isle Beach and Surfside.

Officials also advised residents in low-lying areas to begin evacuating.

As of Wednesday, no mandatory evacuation orders are in place in the Tampa Bay area.

