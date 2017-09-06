Jose strengthens to a hurricane behind Irma in the Atlantic

(WFLA) — Tropical Storm Jose has strengthened to a hurricane in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says Jose is maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph and is more than 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The Associated Press reports it is far from land and well east of Irma.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists say the southern part of Jose’s forecast cone includes islands that were already hit by Irma on Wednesday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warning in effect, but the NHC says the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress.