DOWNLOAD NOW: Introducing the brand new WFLA 8 News App

Stay on top of the latest news, weather, sports and traffic from the Tampa Bay area with the free WFLA News Channel 8 News app. You’ll have access to weather radars, breaking news, video, photos and live streaming newscasts all at the tap of your finger.

What’s New?
We’ve redesigned the WFLA 8 News app for smartphones and tablets to make it easier than ever before to get the latest local, national and world news right at your fingertips. Our easy-to-use interface allows you to swipe from one story to the next, giving you constantly updated new information every time you open the app.

In addition to the latest articles and videos from the News Channel 8 Newsroom, you’ll also now be able to watch live newscasts, enter contests and get automatic weather alerts based on your location right from one convenient application. It’s everything you love about News Channel 8 right in the palm of your hand.

How do I get it?
If you have the old WFLA News App and you’re using an Apple device, all you have to do is update to the newest version through the app store. If you have automatic updates turned on, you’ll get the new version automatically the next time your phone is set to take app updates. If you don’t have the app, all you have to do is search for “WFLA” on the Apple App store.

Android users will need to download the new version off of Google Play, regardless if you have the old version or not. You can also download directly from the links below.

App Store Description

  • Live WFLA broadcasts of newscasts and major events
  • Current news and Storm Team 8 weather is featured right on the home screen
  • Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
  • Stay informed of breaking news with push alerts
  • View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen
  • Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video
  • Alerts for severe weather and closings/delays appear on the home screen
  • See the latest traffic conditions on an interactive map
  • Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips
  • Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, SMS, Facebook(R), Twitter(TM), and more
  • The latest on the Bucs, Lightning, Rays, other Tampa-area sports

Apple iTunes Store LinkGoogle Play Store Link

