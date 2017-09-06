Hurricane Katia forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

(WFLA) — Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Around 5 p.m., the NHC put out an advisory stating Hurricane Katia was in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, about 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico.
A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of the State of Veracruz.
Maximum sustained winds from Katia are at 75 mph.
