Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some school districts in Florida are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Irma moves closer.

Below is information on how school districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing in anticipation of the storm.

This information is updated as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough:

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8