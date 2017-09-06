Hurricane Irma: Hillsborough County declares state of emergency

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency officials have declared a local state of emergency for Hillsborough County ahead of Hurricane Irma.
The executive order allows the county administrator to carry out all emergency responsibilities delegated by the Emergency Policy Group.
It also protects consumers by preventing local businesses, vendors and merchants from charging customers more than normal average retail prices.
