Hurricane Irma: County-by-county updates on storm preparations

By Published:

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — Updates are coming fast on Hurricane Irma and how the Tampa Bay area is preparing. Here’s the latest information broken down by county.

HILLSBOROUGH:

  • 1:45 p.m.: Hillsborough Community College officials say they will announce a decision on college closure by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

PINELLAS:

  • 1:45 p.m.: The Humane Society of Pinellas County is looking for fosters to help as they work to relocate all of their animals offsite ahead of Hurricane Irma.

