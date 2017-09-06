Hurricane Irma closures & cancellations in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Many organizations are canceling events and plans ahead of Hurricane Irma.
MORE: List of school closings
Wal-Mart says grocery orders and deliveries are canceled. They will not resume this service until Sept. 12.
Bryan Adams rescheduled Florida tour dates for his GET UP TOUR, which includes a stop at Clearwater’s Coachman Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be honored for the new date, which will be announced soon.
The Fit Foodie Festival and 5K in Clearwater was postponed. And the True Blue Diversity Day on Friday at STationSquare Park was canceled.
The Florida Maritime Museum (FMM) will be closed to the public on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday Sept. 9.
The 2017 Finals in the Florida State League for Class-A professional baseball have been cancelled due to the potential danger of Hurricane Irma.
FDOT cancelled tomorrow’s Historic Resources Information Meeting originally scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa.
