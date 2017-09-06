Hurricane Irma closures & cancellations in Tampa Bay area

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Many organizations are canceling events and plans ahead of Hurricane Irma.

MORE: List of school closings

Wal-Mart says grocery orders and deliveries are canceled. They will not resume this service until Sept. 12.

Bryan Adams rescheduled Florida tour dates for his GET UP TOUR, which includes a stop at Clearwater’s Coachman Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.  Tickets will be honored for the new date, which will be announced soon.

The Fit Foodie Festival and 5K in Clearwater was postponed. And the True Blue Diversity Day on Friday at STationSquare Park was canceled.

The Florida Maritime Museum (FMM) will be closed to the public on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday Sept. 9.

The 2017 Finals in the Florida State League for Class-A professional baseball have been cancelled due to the potential danger of Hurricane Irma.

FDOT cancelled tomorrow’s Historic Resources Information Meeting originally scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

