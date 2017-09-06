How to get water even if the stores are out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are tons of supply shortages around the Tampa Bay area, but we have tons of tips for how you can still get some water even if the stores run out.

We turned to Facebook and asked all of you where you were seeing some supply shortages and you were a great help!

What was even better is the tips we’ve received for how to get water when the stores run out.

Lots of folks are suggesting you fill up every container you have with water from your house now so you won’t need to go hunting for plastic water bottles.

Also, a good tip we saw is to bag up the ice your refrigerator is making right now and if the power goes out the bags will slowly melt leaving you with cold water.

And if you have a water heater.. it is usually filled with clean water and most are able to drain it out slowly for you to collect.

Bathtubs are also made to hold water so, clean it well and fill up your tub for easy access to gallons of water.

These are just a few tips we’ve seen but we would love to hear more from you on Facebook to keep our neighbors from getting parched.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD