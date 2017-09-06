Hillsborough, Hernando County Schools giving families, principals time to prepare for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eighth largest school district in the country will close school Thursday and Friday to allow employees to get ready for Hurricane Irma.

“We want to ensure that Thursday, Friday, we’re kind of setting up that as a time for employees to get prepared,” said Hillsborough County Schools spokeswoman Tonya Arja.

It also gives families time to prepare their homes or head north with their kids.

The district is urging principals to check their schools as well.

“We have to let our principals have time to prepare their buildings,” Arja said.

Those buildings may be used as shelters if Hillsborough County leaders ask.

In Hernando County, at least two of the district’s more than 20 schools are ready to host evacuees.

District leaders have spent days making arrangements, right down to prepping food, should they need to use the schools as shelters.

“We are all about providing service to our community and families. It’s just what we do,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Romano.

News Channel 8 talked to parents and grandparents in Brooksville as they filled sand bags ahead of the storm.

That isn’t the only thing on their minds. They also need to brace for days of no school and kids at home.

“What are they going to do?” grandparent Leona Ferguson asked. “They’re going to aggravate their grandmother,” she said.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8