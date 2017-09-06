Hillsborough, Hernando County Schools giving families, principals time to prepare for Hurricane Irma

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eighth largest school district in the country will close school Thursday and Friday to allow employees to get ready for Hurricane Irma.

“We want to ensure that Thursday, Friday, we’re kind of setting up that as a time for employees to get prepared,” said Hillsborough County Schools spokeswoman Tonya Arja.

It also gives families time to prepare their homes or head north with their kids.

The district is urging principals to check their schools as well.

“We have to let our principals have time to prepare their buildings,” Arja said.

Those buildings may be used as shelters if Hillsborough County leaders ask.

In Hernando County, at least two of the district’s more than 20 schools are ready to host evacuees.

District leaders have spent days making arrangements, right down to prepping food, should they need to use the schools as shelters.

“We are all about providing service to our community and families. It’s just what we do,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Romano.

News Channel 8 talked to parents and grandparents in Brooksville as they filled sand bags ahead of the storm.

That isn’t the only thing on their minds. They also need to brace for days of no school and kids at home.

“What are they going to do?” grandparent Leona Ferguson asked.  “They’re going to aggravate their grandmother,” she said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s