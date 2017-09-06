Hillsborough, Hernando County Schools giving families, principals time to prepare for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eighth largest school district in the country will close school Thursday and Friday to allow employees to get ready for Hurricane Irma.
“We want to ensure that Thursday, Friday, we’re kind of setting up that as a time for employees to get prepared,” said Hillsborough County Schools spokeswoman Tonya Arja.
It also gives families time to prepare their homes or head north with their kids.
The district is urging principals to check their schools as well.
“We have to let our principals have time to prepare their buildings,” Arja said.
Those buildings may be used as shelters if Hillsborough County leaders ask.
In Hernando County, at least two of the district’s more than 20 schools are ready to host evacuees.
District leaders have spent days making arrangements, right down to prepping food, should they need to use the schools as shelters.
“We are all about providing service to our community and families. It’s just what we do,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Romano.
News Channel 8 talked to parents and grandparents in Brooksville as they filled sand bags ahead of the storm.
That isn’t the only thing on their minds. They also need to brace for days of no school and kids at home.
“What are they going to do?” grandparent Leona Ferguson asked. “They’re going to aggravate their grandmother,” she said.
Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue