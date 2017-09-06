Fuel shortages spreading to Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Polk County are now starting to see gas stations without fuel and they’re feeling the pinch.

Gas stations managers around Lakeland tell us they don’t know when trucks will arrive to refuel each station.

One manager told me it’s a manpower issue more than a problem with shortages of fuel.

She says truck drivers are working hard to restock stations across the Tampa Bay area.

Some shortages we’ve spotted around Lakeland:

Only diesel fuel is available at the RaceTrac on Harden Boulevard in Lakeland. This station is expected to run out of gas today.

Only premium gas is available at the Shell next to the Lakeland Linder Airport. This station is expected to run out of gas today

The 7-Eleven at East Edgewood Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road is sold out of gas

The GasBuddy Availability Tracker is a helpful tool that gives a good idea of which locations are running out of fuel.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8