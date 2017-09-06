Forecast shows Category 5 Hurricane Irma shift east

(WFLA) — The track for Category 5 Hurricane Irma has shifted slightly more to the east coast of Florida, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“The National Hurricane Center’s official forecast has shifted even more toward the east coast of Florida in response to the most recent computer models,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “The farther the storm passes to our east, the less of an impact we will see from Hurricane Irma. The Tampa Bay area remains in the so-called ‘Cone of Uncertainty,’ so we will continue to monitor this closely.”

The latest advisory from the NHC says the eye of Irma is closing in on the Virgin Islands. Earlier Wednesday, the storm was pounding Antigua.

The latest advisory also states a hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the north and south coast of Haiti.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 185 mph.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Leigh Spann and Ian Oliver will be giving a live update and taking questions about Hurricane Irma at 12:15 p.m. on the WFLA Facebook page.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8