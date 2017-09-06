Better Call Behnken: AG Bondi’s office reporting hundreds of price gouging complaints

(WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is on the lookout for price gougers, raising prices on the basic essentials you need.

Florida’s Attorney General Pam Bondi has opened the state’s price gouging hotline. Already, she reports hundreds of complaints called in to her office.

Those complaints are from all over the state and most revolve around water, fuel and Amazon.

For example, 8 On Your Side found a case of water for sale by a third party vendor on Amazon for $99.

In the case of a state emergency, it is against the law to sell essential commodities for a price that is a “gross disparity” from the normal price.

Hillsborough County’s Eric Olsen, of consumer protection, advises consumers to document any questionable sale and send all of that information to the attorney general’s office. The hotline is 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

