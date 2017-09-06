Better Call Behnken: AG Bondi’s office reporting hundreds of price gouging complaints

(WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is on the lookout for price gougers, raising prices on the basic essentials you need.
Florida’s Attorney General Pam Bondi has opened the state’s price gouging hotline. Already, she reports hundreds of complaints called in to her office.
Those complaints are from all over the state and most revolve around water, fuel and Amazon.
For example, 8 On Your Side found a case of water for sale by a third party vendor on Amazon for $99.
In the case of a state emergency, it is against the law to sell essential commodities for a price that is a “gross disparity” from the normal price.
Hillsborough County’s Eric Olsen, of consumer protection, advises consumers to document any questionable sale and send all of that information to the attorney general’s office. The hotline is 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue