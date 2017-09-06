Aerial video shows aftermath of Hurricane Irma on island of Barbuda

BARBUDA (WFLA/CNN) – Video shows the destruction after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda on Thursday.

The Barbuda Government Channel, BAS, shared the video.

Irma tore off roofs, blew buildings and vegetation all over the road and caused major damage across the country.

Irma hi the island as a Category 5 storm. It is one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.

