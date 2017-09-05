Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several counties and communities in the Tampa Bay area are offering sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Most locations require identification to prove you are a resident, and have a sandbag limit.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Tampa (Sandbags available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bobby Hicks Pool (4201 West Mango Avenue)

Barksdale Active Adult Center (MacFarlane Park – 1801 North Lincoln Avenue)

Jackson Heights Playground (3310 East Lake Avenue)

MANATEE COUNTY:

Distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Buffalo Creek Park in Palmetto (7550 69th St E)

G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton (5502 33rd Ave Dr W)

Lakewood Ranch Park in Bradenton (5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd)

Stormwater Ops in Bradenton (5511 39th St E)

Rubonia Community Center in Palmetto (1309 72nd St E)

PINELLAS COUNTY:

City of St. Petersburg (Sandbag sites open 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday)

Northeast Park (875 62nd Avenue NE – Cardinal drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)

Bartlett Park (2000 7th St S – off 22nd Avenue South between 6th and 7th Street South)

Northwest Pool Parking Lot (2331 60th Street North)

POLK COUNTY

Babson Park Fire Station 920

Caloosa Lake Fire Station 910

Cottonwood Fire Station 220

Crystal Lake Support Station

Cypress Garden Station 580

Golfview Fire Station 870

Indian Lake Estates Fire Station 960

Jan Phyl Village Fire Station 450

Mulberry Fire Station 720

Nalcrest Fire Station 950

Polk City Fire Station 130

Providence Fire Station 120

Sleepy Hill Fire Station 110

Solivita Fire Station 670

Willow Oak Fire Station 710

PASCO COUNTY:

Mitchell Park (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)

West Pasco Government (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)

