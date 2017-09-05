Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several counties and communities in the Tampa Bay area are offering sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Most locations require identification to prove you are a resident, and have a sandbag limit.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:
Tampa (Sandbags available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Bobby Hicks Pool (4201 West Mango Avenue)
- Barksdale Active Adult Center (MacFarlane Park – 1801 North Lincoln Avenue)
- Jackson Heights Playground (3310 East Lake Avenue)
MANATEE COUNTY:
Distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Buffalo Creek Park in Palmetto (7550 69th St E)
- G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton (5502 33rd Ave Dr W)
- Lakewood Ranch Park in Bradenton (5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd)
- Stormwater Ops in Bradenton (5511 39th St E)
- Rubonia Community Center in Palmetto (1309 72nd St E)
PINELLAS COUNTY:
City of St. Petersburg (Sandbag sites open 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday)
- Northeast Park (875 62nd Avenue NE – Cardinal drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)
- Bartlett Park (2000 7th St S – off 22nd Avenue South between 6th and 7th Street South)
- Northwest Pool Parking Lot (2331 60th Street North)
POLK COUNTY
- Babson Park Fire Station 920
- Caloosa Lake Fire Station 910
- Cottonwood Fire Station 220
- Crystal Lake Support Station
- Cypress Garden Station 580
- Golfview Fire Station 870
- Indian Lake Estates Fire Station 960
- Jan Phyl Village Fire Station 450
- Mulberry Fire Station 720
- Nalcrest Fire Station 950
- Polk City Fire Station 130
- Providence Fire Station 120
- Sleepy Hill Fire Station 110
- Solivita Fire Station 670
- Willow Oak Fire Station 710
PASCO COUNTY:
- Mitchell Park (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)
- West Pasco Government (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)
