Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several counties and communities in the Tampa Bay area are offering sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Most locations require identification to prove you are a resident, and have a sandbag limit.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Tampa (Sandbags available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Bobby Hicks Pool (4201 West Mango Avenue)
  • Barksdale Active Adult Center (MacFarlane Park – 1801 North Lincoln Avenue)
  • Jackson Heights Playground (3310 East Lake Avenue)

MANATEE COUNTY:

Distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday

  • Buffalo Creek Park in Palmetto (7550 69th St E)
  • G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton (5502 33rd Ave Dr W)
  • Lakewood Ranch Park in Bradenton (5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd) 
  • Stormwater Ops in Bradenton (5511 39th St E)
  • Rubonia Community Center in Palmetto (1309 72nd St E)

PINELLAS COUNTY:

City of St. Petersburg (Sandbag sites open 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday)

  • Northeast Park (875 62nd Avenue NE – Cardinal drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)
  • Bartlett Park (2000 7th St S – off 22nd Avenue South between 6th and 7th Street South)
  • Northwest Pool Parking Lot (2331 60th Street North)

POLK COUNTY

  • Babson Park Fire Station 920
  • Caloosa Lake Fire Station 910
  • Cottonwood Fire Station 220
  • Crystal Lake Support Station
  • Cypress Garden Station 580
  • Golfview Fire Station 870
  • Indian Lake Estates Fire Station 960
  • Jan Phyl Village Fire Station 450
  • Mulberry Fire Station 720
  • Nalcrest Fire Station 950
  • Polk City Fire Station 130
  • Providence Fire Station 120
  • Sleepy Hill Fire Station 110
  • Solivita Fire Station 670
  • Willow Oak Fire Station 710

PASCO COUNTY:

  • Mitchell Park (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)
  • West Pasco Government (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in future)

