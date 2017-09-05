Venice’s Inhabitants

A new exhibit, “Venice’s Inhabitants: The Unique Cultural Heritage of the Land on the Gulf,” opens at the Venice Museum & Archives in the historic Triangle Inn on Oct.2nd.

“Venice’s Inhabitants: The Unique Cultural Heritage of the Land on the Gulf” focuses on the diverse and rich historic heritage of the Venice region. The exhibit will go from prehistoric Venice when woolly mammoths roamed the area, to its descendant, the elephant, being spotted crossing a local Venice bridge in the latter half of the 20th century. The displays put special focus on the human inhabitants including early Native American tribes, early settlers of the area, the first land developers, investors, planners, and the military men who occupied the town.

Come see the development of Venice throughout the decades and learn of the men and women who had a significant impact on its unique cultural heritage.

The exhibit is a new permanent display in the VMA’s Main Gallery focusing on the development of Venice, Florida. The exhibit answers the questions: What gives Venice its unique character? How was the Venice area developed? What were the challenges and triumphs that gives Venice its unique historical character visible here now in the present day? Come discover these answers for yourself!

The VMA is open free to the public year-round on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October through April.

For more information, please contact Jon Watson, Venice Museum & Archives Curator, at 941-882-7229

