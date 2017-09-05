Tropical Storm Jose forms in Atlantic

(WFLA) — The tenth tropical storm of the season has formed over the Atlantic Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 11 a.m. for Tropical Storm Jose.
Jose currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is east of the Lesser Antilles.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue
- AP source: NFL considers moving Bucs game against Dolphins due to Irma