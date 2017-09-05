Tampa Confederate monument expected to come down this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are expected to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa this week.

A Hillsborough County spokeswoman said we will have a better idea of the exact timeline by noon on Tuesday.

Machines meant for heavy lifting are already on site. Before it’s hauled away, the monument will be separated into 20 pieces. The process will be a slow, careful one.

“It’s going to take the course of several days,” said the county Facilities Director Josh Bellotti.

It’ll cost nearly $300,000 to move the monument and set it up at the Brandon Family Cemetery eleven miles away. It will be paid for by private money.

Monuments and statues all around the country have caused controversy and sparked protests urging their removal.

In August, a Manatee County Confederate monument broke into three pieces when it fell over while crews were moving it overnight. We are told it can be repaired.

