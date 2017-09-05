Tampa Bay area school districts moving varsity football games in preparation for Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – School districts in the Tampa Bay area are moving varsity football games in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The School District of Manatee County is moving up all games to Thursday night. In addition, the district is cancelling all games in any sport on Friday.

Thursday School District of Manatee County varsity football schedule:

Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.

Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at Island Coast, 7 p.m.

Schools in Polk County have also moved games to Thursday.

Updates will be posted on the district’s website and social media accounts.

