Tampa Bay area residents scramble to stock up on water

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area residents were already preparing for the possibility of Hurricane Irma affecting food, gas and water supplies.

Residents were packing into grocery stores and warehouse club stores Tuesday morning. There were lines for water at the Winn Dixie on 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. Shelves were bare at the Walgreens and Publix in Westchase.

Lines and empty shelves were reported at several Publix stores, Winn Dixies, Walmarts, Costcos and Walgreens. Parking lots were jammed and shopping carts were hard to find.

A News Channel 8 viewer said that the Costco in New Tampa sold out of water in 23 minutes. Many stores said they plan to keep restocking.

There has also been a run on water at Amazon. One viewer said a 24-count pack was selling for $39.99.

With Hurricane Harvey fresh on the minds of Floridians, many do not want to wait to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

A man in line at Publix said that he has lived in Tampa for 23 years and this is the first time that he is panicking.

Residents are encouraged to report price gouging at (866)-9-NO-SCAM. You can also email WFLA at news@wfla.com.

