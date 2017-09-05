St. Pete man claims he was sickened by eating bad Publix sushi, racks up thousands in medical bills

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Last month, 8 on Your Side got results after a Tampa couple claimed they ate bad sushi from Publix and got food poisoning.

After being hospitalized, the couple racked up thousands in medical bills that they couldn’t afford. When they got nowhere, they called 8 on Your Side. Publix ended up paying their expenses.

But now, more people have come forward with the same claim, this time a St. Pete man.

Michael says he bought a sushi roll for lunch back in April from the Publix on 34th Street North. Within an hour, things weren’t good.

“I started to get quite violently ill,” he said.

Michael thought within a few hours, he’d start feeling better.

“The bout of food poisoning started to get so bad, I even had tingling up and down my arms. I wasn’t able to even think straight because I was so dizzy, so nauseated, so confused.”

So confused as to how he could get this sick.

“Incapacitated. I couldn’t do anything for myself. I couldn’t look after myself in any way or form. I was completely reliant on my wife,” Michael said.

Michael said ER doctors gave him fluids, ran some tests and finally, by the next day, he went home.

“Overall, the medical bills were $4,500.”

A pretty penny, but one Publix says they’re not responsible for. Publix doesn’t make the sushi in their store.

AFC sushi, an outside vendor does. That vendor told Michael they weren’t responsible, so he called Publix back and provided them with medical records.

“Number one, it’s not their problem, that it’s AFC sushi’s problem. Number two, they don’t believe it was the sushi that made me sick.”

Publix gave us a statement reading in part, “With food safety as our top priority, our processes and procedures are established to address any issue that may arise with our customers and suppliers.”

The answer is not what Michael was hoping to hear.

“Be more supportive and not just try to push them off,” he said.

As of now, Publix hasn’t said if they will pay for the medical bills or not. 8 on Your Side will be on top of it and update with any changes.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES