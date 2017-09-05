Shelter pets rescued following Hurricane Harvey step closer to new homes

SAN ANTONIO (WFLA/CNN) – Many shelter pets rescued after Hurricane Harvey are moving closing to finding new homes.
More than 20 animals from shelters along the devastated Texas Coast were loaded onto a plane in San Antonio Monday morning.
The animals were flown to Pittsburgh by an animal rescue team hoping to connect them with new forever homes.
“In total they’re gonna have 60 pets, um, over 60 pets, from the San Antonio Humane Society over in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is just a fantastic opportunity for our pets to find a home up there, up north,” said Felicia Nino, of the San Antonio Humane Society.
The humane society has helped more than 230 dogs and cats affected by the hurricane.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman held hostage by family in Riverview speaks out in court
- Irma a major hurricane again
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- 3 charged in months-long torture of 10-year-old
- Sheriff: Bodies believed to be 2 USF exchange students pulled from California river gorge
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.