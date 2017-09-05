Shelter pets rescued following Hurricane Harvey step closer to new homes

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (WFLA/CNN) – Many shelter pets rescued after Hurricane Harvey are moving closing to finding new homes.

More than 20 animals from shelters along the devastated Texas Coast were loaded onto a plane in San Antonio Monday morning.

The animals were flown to Pittsburgh by an animal rescue team hoping to connect them with new forever homes.

“In total they’re gonna have 60 pets, um, over 60 pets, from the San Antonio Humane Society over in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is just a fantastic opportunity for our pets to find a home up there, up north,” said Felicia Nino, of the San Antonio Humane Society.

The humane society has helped more than 230 dogs and cats affected by the hurricane.

