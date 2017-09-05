Prostate Peace of Mind

Exotic Herb No. 1: Stinging Nettle is considered a nuisance weed largely due to the tiny

hairs on its stem, these tiny hairs impart a stinging sensation when people make the mistake of trying to yank them

out of the ground. Although an aggravation to gardeners, stinging nettle offers up therapeutic healing properties that

more than make up for their stingers. The root of this weed has been shown to be effective in reducing prostate size

as well as the symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate, while the nettles are an effective allergy treatment.

According to a study published in the medical journal Phytotherapy Research, it was discovered that nettles worked

on multiple levels to significantly reduce inflammation linked to allergies.

Exotic Herb No. 2: Crila is clinically tested, concentrated extract from a unique cultivar of Crinum

latifolium L var. that comes from organic plantations in Vietnam and is known as a descendant of “The King’s

Herb.” Historically the herb was reserved for Asian kings and emperors only; in fact royal doctors were not allowed

to share information about it with commoners. When taken in supplement form Crila has been shown to improve

prostate function in 89 percent of men resulting in fewer trips to the bathroom and less sleepless nights.

Exotic Herb No. 3: Pygeum comes from the bark of the African plum tree and has been used in

traditional medicine to treat urinary problems since ancient times. It’s often used to treat BPH symptoms, especially

in Europe. A small study reported in Complementary Therapies in Medicine found that when prepared with other

herbal remedies, it helps reduce the number of trips to the bathroom — both during the day and at night. Pygeum is

safe, but may cause stomach upset in some men who take it.

Foreman says you should work with an integrative health care practitioner for optimal care and advice on

how to incorporate these herbal remedies into your overall approach to BPH and prostatitis. For more tips

from The Herbal Pharmacist, go to: http://www.herbalpharmacist.com.