President Trump signs emergency declaration for Florida

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to all 67 counties in Florida.

Aid will supplement state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Irma, beginning on Monday and continuing.

President Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate hardship and suffering caused by the potential emergency.

FEMA can mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate impacts of the emergency throughout the state.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s