Polk Co. residents taking latest storm threat seriously while remembering Hurricane Charley

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Polk County are taking Hurricane Irma seriously, despite being inland.

People are flooding stores, sandbag locations and ATM’s getting prepared, many, because they remember Hurricane Charley.

The storm took a detour from its predicted path and slammed Eastern Polk County and caught everyone off guard. The storm blew through Bartow, Ft. Meade and Lake Wales.

“It was like a war zone,” Ron Jakeway recalled as he searched for supplies at a Walmart in Lake Wales.

“The power was out for days and people didn’t know what to do,” said Tom Walkup. “They didn’t like the idea of eating food out of cans.”

For those who lived through the nightmare, it’s impossible to forget. Jakeway remembers returning home to find destruction.

“I couldn’t go home to Orlando International for like, three days. Our home we built in 1975, had about $90,000 in damage and we put another 50 into repairing it,” Jakeway said.

Those memories had Jakeway and others preparing for the worst Tuesday, knowing the worst may be coming.

“My home can withstand a lot, but this, I don’t know.”

The Polk County Emergency Operations Center is already at level two activation, meaning extra staff and long hours as they monitor Hurricane Irma.

Staff are already coordinating shelters and registering residents with special needs to go to shelters if needed.

“We have been taking calls all day, even dealing with a backlog of calls we are sorting through,” Polk County EOC employee Paul Womble said.

“We don’t know the direction of the storm, so we have to plan for the worst at this point and hope for the best,” Polk County Communications Director Mianne Nelson told News Channel 8.

