NHC hurricane specialist speaks with News Channel 8 about Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) — WFLA’s Storm Team 8 is closely tracking Hurricane Irma and the potential impact it could have on Florida.

Hurricane Irma has now strengthened to Category 5 with winds at 175 mph.

On Tuesday morning, News Channel 8’s Marco Villareal and Gayle Guyardo spoke with Dr. Michael Brennan, the acting chief of the National Hurricane Center’s Hurricane Specialist Unit.

“Irma is going to continue moving west-northwestward near the greater Antilles and be somewhere near northern Cuba our South Florida as we get into early Sunday morning,” Dr. Brennan said. “After that time, we could see some significant impacts in the Florida peninsula. It’s just too soon to determine where and exactly what those impacts might be.”

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Irma. So we asked Dr. Brennan if all Floridians would be impacted.

“There will probably be some effects on most of the Florida peninsula based on what we see at this point in time,” he said. “After we get beyond Sunday, we could see a track up the peninsula, to the left or to the right. So there’s a lot of possibilities out there in terms of where exactly Irma could go.”

Like Governor Scott, Dr. Brennan says everyone should be ready for a hurricane.

“Now is the time to prepare. We’re near the peak of hurricane season, Irma is a great reminder of that,” he said. “Everybody wants to have their hurricane plan in place, know if you live in an evacuation zone, know what you would do if you were asked to evacuate and how you would take care of your family and your loved ones if it does come to that. And just pay attention.”

Editor’s Note: Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm shortly after this interview aired.

