Move over Punxsutawney Phil, Lobster predicts longer summer

BELFAST, Maine (WFLA) — Apparently, groundhogs aren’t the only animal that can predict the upcoming weather – so can lobsters.
A Maine lobster named Passy Pete is reportedly quite skilled at telling us humans the weather that is to come.
Each September he is plucked from the water to show us the way.
But rather than using his shadow, Passy Pete uses his claw to select from two scrolls – one for winter and one for summer.
And on Monday, Passy Pete predicted six more weeks of summer for Maine.
Now the last two years he was right both years. In mid-October, it was still 65 degrees in Belfast and that’s pretty close to summer for Maine,” said local business man David Crabiel.
Passy Pete is now back in the water basking in the warmth of his prediction.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Get Prepared: 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CDC warns pet turtles linked to salmonella outbreak
- New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo
- $5 Target wine line is here
- Cows stranded in flooded Sarasota County pasture
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.