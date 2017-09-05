Hurricane Irma: Category 5 hurricane getting close to Leeward Islands

(WFLA) – Hurricane Irma remains a major Category 5 hurricane with winds at 185 mph as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The storm is “getting very close” to the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is about 50 north of Antigua.

“It is remarkable, the size and strength of this storm and its ability to maintain the strength overtime, said Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve.

“As we look at the computer models, perhaps a slight eastward shift,” Steve said of the potential future track of the storm. “We hope the trend will carry on. We would like this system to stay completely off to the east. As time goes by, the models tend to agree. It is very difficult for them to do that over time, because the event becomes closer to landfall.”

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. The motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

The storm is expected to pass near or just north of Puerto Rico late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The NHC says this is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico in their records.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Haiti and Cuba.

