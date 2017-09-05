Hillsborough Public Schools to make decision on closures by end of Wednesday

By Published:
Hillsborough County Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools will make a decision regarding school closure by the end of the day Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools officials are in contact with the Hillsborough Emergency Operations Center.

The district said notifications will be sent to parents and staff by email, phone calls, texts and through the district’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

