High school bowling: One of the fastest growing sports in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ready…aim…roll. Bowling has become one of the fastest growing high school sports in Florida.

The Jesuit High School bowling team, with their captain Ethan Sutton, practice for their matches at Pin Chasers on Armenia Avenue. Other local schools also hold their after-school practice at this location as well.

The high school bowling matches start with three games of five players from one team against five players on the other team. Then, there’s a Baker format game, where the teams play only one game and each player only bowls two frames.

Sutton has noticed the rise in bowling popularity just in the last few years.

“I came in and I was the only freshman in my class who decided to do bowling. The next year it was two of my teammates. After that, most of our team right now is freshman or sophomores,” said Sutton.

The team has 13 members with eight varsity players.

Just because there are no huge stadiums for these high school matches, does not mean that they do not get recognized.

“At my school, they announce the good scores or the good series from the night before, so everyone knew my name and knew that I was a bowler,” explained Sutton.

That notoriety could even be cashed in for a college scholarship, especially for women.

“College bowling has just boomed for women where there’s a lot of scholarships available,” said Lucy Sandelyn, a professional bowler and local coach. “They’re not necessarily looking for a 200 average player. They want a girl that’s coachable, someone that loves the sport.”

One of her students wanted to major in design. In a lucky coincidence, Savannah College of Art and Design started its women’s bowling team and contacted Sandelyn to look for players. This student was awarded a full scholarship for all four years.

That scholarship money will get the ball rolling for the future but in high school, bowling offers a way for students to be part of a team and learn some valuable skills.

“Our sport still does involve rhythm, timing, tempo. We’ve got the footwork, and then we’ve got the swing, and they all have to work together,” said Sandelyn.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES