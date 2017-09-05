Hernando County schools to close Thursday, Friday in preparation for Hurricane Irma

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All Hernando County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

“As you may know, during extreme weather events, Hernando’s schools are used as shelters for those who must evacuate their homes,” Hernando Schools posted on Facebook. “In addition, our district transportation team is called on to act as a vital support for conducting evacuations as well.”

All after-school activities are cancelled Thursday and Friday as well.

The school district will continue to provide updates on their Facebook page and website.

