Hurricane Harvey prompts preps for Irma across Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People across the Tampa Bay area are taking no chances with the monster storm named Irma. 

They are gassing up, boarding up and shoring up.

Well-placed sand bags could mean the difference between water in your house and staying dry.

Lines snaked around the parking lot at Taylor Park in Largo as people waited their turn.

Homeowner Kristin Bergstrom believes Hurricane Harvey has a lot to do with turnout.

“Oh, 100 percent. Absolutely,” she said.

The Bergstrom family joined hundreds to get a max of 20 sand bags per person.

“Unbelievable that so many people came out. But, I’m glad everybody is getting prepared this time and we expect to be prepared as well,” said Lee Bergstrom.

The saws at Home Depot, so busy the past few days, the one used to cut plywood stopped working.

The supply of the cheap stuff is limited.

One homeowner is getting a lesson in Florida living.

“New homeowner, July 1, and so this is my first rodeo, I guess, for a hurricane,” said Paul Pecott.

New shipments of plywood are supposed to arrive soon. Until then, the expensive wood will do.

“Be nice if it was used for something else, but protecting the house is worthwhile,” said Tim Nelson.

Hurricane “gotta haves” are hard to come by, like water.

“There’s four of us, wife and two kids. I figure a case a day,” said Rob Schultz.

People paid heed and filled up in advance of the storm. Many gas stations had long lines of car and truck owners waiting to top off their tanks.

“The nice thing about a hurricane. You can prepare for a long period of time,” said Kristin Bergstrom.

