Gov. Scott suspends all tolls across Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced the suspension of all tolls across the state after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tolls will be suspended until further notice.

The announcement comes after Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties in response to Hurricane Irma.

“In preparation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Irma, I have directed the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend all tolls across the State of Florida to keep traffic flowing,” Scott said. They will be suspended for the duration of the storm’s impacts to Florida. Ensuring the safety of Florida families and visitors is our top priority and suspending tolls statewide will help people quickly evacuate and make it easier for all Floridians to access important hurricane supplies to ensure they are fully prepared.”

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8