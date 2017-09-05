Gov. Scott activates 100 Florida National Guard members to help with Irma prep

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — Governor Rick Scott has activated 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard, and has directed thousands more to report for duty on Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The governor activated one hundred guard members on Tuesday morning to help with planning, logistics and operations in preparation for Irma. They will be stationed across the state to check what resources are available and what is needed to make sure communities are fully prepared for Irma.

Governor Scott has also directed all 7,000 National Guard members to report for duty on Friday morning.

“If resources are needed before then, I stand ready to activate as many guard members needed to support our aggressive preparedness actions,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “With Hurricane Irma now a category 5 storm, we must do all we can to prepare our families and communities for any potential impact from this major weather event. We do not know the exact path of this storm, but weather can change in an instant and while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst.”

The announcement comes one day after Governor Scott issued a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s