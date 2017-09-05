Florida Keys to issue mandatory evacuations ahead of Irma

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Monroe County officials will be issuing mandatory evacuations due to Hurricane Irma’s storm track headed for the Florida Keys.

On Tuesday, officials announced they would be issuing a mandatory visitor evacuation starting at sunrise on Wednesday.

Evacuations for residents will also be issued, but officials have not determined exactly when.

Tourists and residents are being encouraged to start getting their evacuation plans in place now. The earlier people leave the Keys, the less traffic they will run into, officials say.

“If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said in a statement. “The sooner people leave, the better.”

All schools in the Monroe County School District will be closed Wednesday. Three hospitals in the county have begun plans to evacuate patients.

