First responders from Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hillsborough County return home from Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They lined the street with homemade signs in their hands and wide smiles on their faces. They craned their necks, peering anxiously down the road in front of them. They checked their phones. They laughed and told stories. They talked about the impending arrival.

This was the day.

The week prior was quite possibly one of the longest of their lives. Their loved ones had traveled to Texas, working in the flood-ravaged areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

Those they love the most were on a mission as part of Task Force 3, a team of first responders from three agencies, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County. The task force was on the clock 24-7, performing rescues and helping those in peril. The team, comprised of 25 members, came home early Tuesday afternoon.

It was a powerful and emotional moment

They arrived in Hillsborough County in a caravan of fire trucks. As the team pulled in, their wives, children, family and friends cheered, clapped and cried.

“I’m so glad they’re home. It’s been a stressful day,” Christal Bruckler told us through tears in her eyes.

The wife of one of the team members stood with her sons, Aiden and Hunter. They cheerfully held their signs in the air, welcoming their dad home.

When the boys saw their father, they rushed toward him and jumped into his arms. Overcome with emotion, he broke down as he held them tight and described the moment as “awesome.”

The members of the special task force do not describe themselves as heroes, but rather just doing their jobs.

“Everyone was thanking us in Texas. We train for this. We work hard to make sure we can save lives. No need for thanks. We are here to help. It’s our job,” one firefighter told us.

When asked what it was like in Texas, he called it “indescribable” and something he will never forget.

For many of the first responders on this task force, they hope that the people of Tampa Bay are watching, listening and paying attention to heed the warnings as Irma approaches.

“This is no joke,” one firefighter said. “Please prepare. Please take precautions. Please be safe.”

The team arrived home in matching white cowboy hats, an accessory that seemed to garner both laughs and attention. They explained that after such a long week, they found the hats at a truck stop and bought them as a joke. It is the type of close knit, family-like bond they share.

One task force team member described it this way.

“We travel to Texas to help save lives. We met so many good people, people we will never forget. These hats? We wanted to bring a little bit of Texas home to Tampa Bay,” he said with a twinkle in his eye and smile. “We will never forget them.”

