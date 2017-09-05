Dunedin Fire Rescue, Pinellas Co. Hazmat on scene of chlorine leak

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Dunedin Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Hazmat are on scene of a chlorine leak Tuesday evening.

The leak occurred at the City of Dunedin Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the leak is small, but was enough to activate the alarms.

Officials are urging residents near the facility to remain in their homes and are limiting pedestrian traffic in the area.

