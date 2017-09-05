Chick-Fil-A offering free breakfast in September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
Here’s the deal: Customers need to download or update the restaurant’s app and place their order via the app.
According to CNN, you can get your choice of a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl.
It’s only available during breakfast hours and, here’s the important thing, customers can only get free one item during the month.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Get Prepared: 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CDC warns pet turtles linked to salmonella outbreak
- New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo
- $5 Target wine line is here
- Cows stranded in flooded Sarasota County pasture
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.