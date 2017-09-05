Chick-Fil-A offering free breakfast in September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.

Here’s the deal: Customers need to download or update the restaurant’s app and place their order via the app.

According to CNN, you can get your choice of a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl.

It’s only available during breakfast hours and, here’s the important thing, customers can only get free one item during the month.

