Buccaneers season opener to be played at neutral site or later in season

(WFLA) – Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener against the Miami Dolphins will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the National Football League announced Tuesday.
The NFL will examine other options, including playing the game on Sunday at a neutral site, or in Miami later this season.
The NFL confirmed they will provide an update on the decision as soon as possible.
