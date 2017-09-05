Bottled water already in short supply at some Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buddy Gray showed up to Walmart on Tuesday morning, hoping to stock up on water, food and charcoal for his grill. 

When Gray arrived at the aisle to pick up water, the shelves were empty.

“They didn’t have any when we were in the back,” said Gray.

As a retired police officer who worked during Hurricane Andrew in South Florida, Gray knows the importance of being prepared.

“The devastation I saw down there was just sad,” said Gray.

Fortunately, as he was inside the store, a truck load of bottled water arrived.

It didn’t last long.

“As soon as he parked it, it was gone,” said Gray.

At other stores, the situation was very similar.

At Publix, Target and Sam’s Club, the water shelves were empty at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I was just trying to just get a couple of supplies, not trying to freak out or anything, but unfortunately storms are unpredictable and if you wait until the last minute, that’s usually when things get even worse. So, just trying to get some propane tanks and some water and kind of keep it cool,” said Marie Restrepro.

A spokesperson for Publix said they are working as fast as they can to re-stock shelves with bottled water.

A spokesperson for Winn Dixie indicated the same thing, advising customers to check back if they need more bottle water.

