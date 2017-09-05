Better Call Behnken: Tampa Bay area residents should be on lookout for price gauging while preparing for Irma

(WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants you to be on the lookout for price gauging as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Essentials are flying off the shelves. Consumers are stocking up on water and food and filling up their gas tanks.

History tells us, during times of a pending disaster, price gauging occurs.

Bondi has officially opened the state’s price gauging hotline. The number is 866-9-NO-SCAM. This move followed Governor Rick Scott’s declaration of a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties.

“If you see anything, call the attorney general’s office,” Scott said. “She’ll go after anybody price gauging.”

Consumers have been sending in pictures of receipts to 8 On Your Side, wondering if the products they are buying are being sold at a price too high and whether that is price gauging.

Bondi’s office says there is no formula, but investigators look for a “gross disparity” compared to the typical average price. She didn’t have to look far after Hurricane Matthew.

8 On Your Side found a Days Inn in Tampa gauging evacuees. $50 rooms jumped to $199 a night. Bondi prosecuted.

Tuesday, we found Ray and Lessette Underwood stocking up on water at 7-11. They are looking out for price gauging, but so far so good.

“I mean, look, it’s a 7-11, anything you buy at a 7-11 for the convenience factor, it’s going to be marked up, but $2 for a gallon of water, I think it’s normally $1 a gallon, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. Now, if it was $10 a gallon, bigger concern,” Underwood said.

Bondi’s office sent this information in a news release:

“State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency. Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM. Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period, in addition to other civil penalties that may apply. State law also criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of an occupational license. Violators of the law can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.”

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8