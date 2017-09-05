Apple may announce new iPhone generation September 12

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mark your calendars! Spectators are expecting Apple to make a very big announcement on September 12.

Apple is hosting a “special event” for the first time ever at Apple Park, which is the company’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The main announcement expected is for Apple to unveil its latest iPhone. Rumor has it this 10th-anniversary phone will feature high-end hardware like never before and a completely new design.

Reportedly Apple will also announce a new smart watch and an Apple TV box.

We may also get more info on the company’s previously announced smart-speaker, the HomePod, which will be in stores come December.

