Acting director of National Hurricane Center speaks with Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve

By Published:

TAMPA (WFLA) — WFLA’s Storm Team 8 is closely tracking Hurricane Irma and the potential impact it could have on Florida.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 storm with winds at 185 mph.

Tuesday evening, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve spoke with Dr. Ed Rappaport, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center.

“The forecast right now takes the center to near the north coast of Cuba by early in the weekend,” Dr. Rappaport said. “What we don’t know right now is when the turn is going to occur. There’s going to be a turn, but whether it occurs to the east or the west of the [Florida] peninsula, we’re not quite sure, but we think we will have a much better handle on that by about Thursday.”

See more of Steve’s conversation with Dr. Rappaport in the video above.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s