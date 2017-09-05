Acting director of National Hurricane Center speaks with Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve

TAMPA (WFLA) — WFLA’s Storm Team 8 is closely tracking Hurricane Irma and the potential impact it could have on Florida.
Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 storm with winds at 185 mph.
Tuesday evening, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve spoke with Dr. Ed Rappaport, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center.
“The forecast right now takes the center to near the north coast of Cuba by early in the weekend,” Dr. Rappaport said. “What we don’t know right now is when the turn is going to occur. There’s going to be a turn, but whether it occurs to the east or the west of the [Florida] peninsula, we’re not quite sure, but we think we will have a much better handle on that by about Thursday.”
See more of Steve’s conversation with Dr. Rappaport in the video above.
