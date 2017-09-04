Workers ‘Fight for 15’ in Ybor City demanding $15 minimum wage, union rights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers are taking to the streets all across the country on Labor Day to “Fight for 15,” including in Tampa.

Fast food workers who are striking in support of the movement to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour gathered outside the McDonalds in Ybor City starting at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The protesters are also demanding union rights. Organizers say those rights would “fix the economic and political systems in the U.S. that are rigged to benefit big corporations over working people.”

