Woman finds necklace in Plant City Walmart parking lot, looking to reunite it with owner

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area woman has launched a social media push to reunite a necklace with a lot of sentimental value with its owner.

Jackie Smith found the silver heart necklace in the parking lot of a Plant City Walmart.

On one side, it says “forever loved.” On the other, the inscription reads “baby booger, I love you 2016.”

The necklace contains ashes.

“Whoever passed away means enough to them for them to get a necklace made, to be able to carry it with them at all times,” Smith said. “It would just mean a lot to me to be able to give it back to them.”

Smith posted the photos on Facebook.

Her post has been shared nearly 1,000 times.

